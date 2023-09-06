NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,103,000 after buying an additional 300,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,749,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,366,000 after buying an additional 86,377 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NMI

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

NMI Stock Down 2.9 %

NMIH stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

