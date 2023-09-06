Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Onto Innovation worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 37.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $142.26. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ju Jin sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $339,804.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,700 shares of company stock worth $4,039,407. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

