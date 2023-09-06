P3 Health Partners (PIII) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare P3 Health Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -136.76% -192.17% -18.55%

Volatility & Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ rivals have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.14 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.59 billion -$97.17 million 16.75

P3 Health Partners’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for P3 Health Partners and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 164 317 0 2.63

P3 Health Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 153.81%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 113.02%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

P3 Health Partners rivals beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

