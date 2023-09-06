Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 43,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Pentair Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE PNR opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $71.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

