Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Pentair by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PNR opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.