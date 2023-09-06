Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.55

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and traded as high as $25.55. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares trading hands.
Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.
Peritus High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peritus High Yield ETF
Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile
The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.
