Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.55

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and traded as high as $25.55. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 43,200 shares trading hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Peritus High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peritus High Yield ETF

Peritus High Yield ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 31,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $964,000.

The High Yield ETF (HYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation via high-yield corporate debt securities of any maturity. HYLD was launched on Nov 30, 2010 and is managed by Eve Capital.

