PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 21.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.11%.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

