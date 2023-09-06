Private Advisor Group LLC Buys New Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after acquiring an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,126 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olin by 53,285.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Olin

Olin Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:OLN opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.