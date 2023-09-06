Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.92.

IDEX Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.93. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

