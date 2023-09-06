Private Advisor Group LLC Takes $290,000 Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 490,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 261,483 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCG opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

