R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,625 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of R1 RCM worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,120 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Down 2.2 %

RCM stock opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on R1 RCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,197.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Henneman III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,197.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,060 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.