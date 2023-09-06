Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

Raymond James stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

