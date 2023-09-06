Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,562 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of MaxLinear worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in MaxLinear by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MaxLinear by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.