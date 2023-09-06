Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 16,006 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,675 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Simmons First National worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Simmons First National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.85 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,577.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.