Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 26,342 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,086.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
NYSE AEO opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.
