Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,745 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Perficient worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in Perficient by 43.6% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $4,469,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Perficient by 32.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,134 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Perficient by 97.5% in the first quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 79,700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Perficient had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $231.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.28 million. Analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

