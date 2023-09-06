Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 570 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of SiTime worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 87.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 94.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter worth about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 191.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SiTime by 2,115.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.43.

SiTime Price Performance

Shares of SITM stock opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $142.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.78. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 1.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.18). SiTime had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $1,577,354.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $1,577,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $4,604,499. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.