Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of LivaNova worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,016.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,770 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,589,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

LivaNova Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.05 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.