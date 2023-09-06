Rhumbline Advisers Buys 8,544 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $7,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

