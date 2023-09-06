Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Progress Software worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Progress Software by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Progress Software by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $23,911,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Progress Software Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PRGS opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 10,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $589,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $935,272 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

