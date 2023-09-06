Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of APi Group worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in APi Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 174,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 360.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $2,458,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,303,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,235,031.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 87,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $2,458,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,303,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,235,031.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.