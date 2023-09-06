Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

FCPT opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.52%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

