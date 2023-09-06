Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.28 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of NeoGenomics worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

(Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.