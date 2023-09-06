Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.51 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,107,000 after buying an additional 493,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after buying an additional 452,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after buying an additional 394,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

PPBI opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

