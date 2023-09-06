Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.57 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,432 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,227,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $276.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

