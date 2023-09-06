Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.75 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $13,752,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $477.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.46 and a 200-day moving average of $465.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

