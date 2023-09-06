Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Progyny worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,494,865.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 70,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,943.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997,152 shares of company stock worth $122,897,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

