Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Viavi Solutions worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 748.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 207,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,434,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIAV opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.84. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.32.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

