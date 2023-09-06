Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Kontoor Brands worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after acquiring an additional 75,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 58,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the period.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

