Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.37% of Trinity Industries worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $24.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

