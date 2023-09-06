Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,692 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Walker & Dunlop worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,472,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 954,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 206,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 0.0 %

WD stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $103.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,452,529.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,809 in the last ninety days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.