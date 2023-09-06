Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,835 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.30. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.45 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

