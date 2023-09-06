Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,985 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Carpenter Technology worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $64.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,079.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,333.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $619,104.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

