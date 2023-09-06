Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of FormFactor worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FormFactor by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CL King upped their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FORM opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.88. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $37.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $155.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.