Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,861 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Highwoods Properties worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 716.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.89%.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.