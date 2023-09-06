Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,536 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Grocery Outlet worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $740,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $3,216,484.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,200.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,936 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.89 million. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

