Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,463 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,938.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,938.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.03 and a beta of 1.67. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

