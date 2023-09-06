Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.18% of Royce Value Trust worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 394,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 85,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

