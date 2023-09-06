ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Christopher Bedi Sells 1,000 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Bedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $597.16 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $568.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.