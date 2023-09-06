Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,671,884,000 after buying an additional 2,991,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,400,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple stock opened at $189.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.00. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

