Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $15.24 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 235.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 103,509 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.4% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $143.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.28 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $62,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,361,829 shares of company stock valued at $48,444,937 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.87.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.