Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,783 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,708,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 557,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 119,603 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,546,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Announces Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.