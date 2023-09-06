Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,220,000 after purchasing an additional 826,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 411,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $9,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,967,000 after buying an additional 344,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $7,079,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $168,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $32,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Burns sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $168,060.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,016 shares of company stock worth $1,645,859 in the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

