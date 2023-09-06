Swiss National Bank Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $9,294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 515.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 51,539 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 218,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UTZ opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,470.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $19.15.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

In related news, Director Dylan Lissette purchased 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,179.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

