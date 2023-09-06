Swiss National Bank Has $2.45 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $48,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $858,882.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $32,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $148,605.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James William Burns sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $48,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $1,645,859. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

