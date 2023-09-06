Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,079,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,068,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,791,000 after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 99.4% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 522,980 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 761,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 685.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,694,000 after purchasing an additional 595,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE DFIN opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $50,521.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $4,658,536.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,250.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,138,978. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.