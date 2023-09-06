Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Model N were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 1,414.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Model N by 193.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 427,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 650.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,765,000 after buying an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MODN opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,090.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock valued at $919,196. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MODN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

