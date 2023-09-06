Swiss National Bank Sells 21,500 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after purchasing an additional 875,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 287,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

