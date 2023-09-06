Swiss National Bank Sells 35,900 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth about $4,932,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE CXW opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Insider Activity

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,530.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $482,246.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,460,530.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,116 shares of company stock worth $1,798,082. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CXW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoreCivic

CoreCivic Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.