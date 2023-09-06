Swiss National Bank Sells 56,200 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 324,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Newmark Group by 69.3% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $585.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.87 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.